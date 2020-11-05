Havering schools being charged for free pupil meals

Primary and secondary schools were charged £1.40 or £1.60 per meal respectively, with the amount based on how many free meals were given at each school last year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Havering schools are being charged for Free School Meals from last term to stop the council’s catering company folding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At the Schools Funding Forum on Tuesday, November 3, one headteacher said the invoice for the meals was “dropped on (them) less than a day before the summer holidays”.

Havering Council’s principal finance officer for schools Nick Carter said the charge issued by the borough’s School Catering Service, an in-house private provider, “had to be made”.

A report for the forum said the council deemed the company “at risk” because of lost income and only being able to furlough around half its staff, falling to 42 staff when schools reopened.

Primary and secondary schools were charged £1.40 or £1.60 per meal respectively, with the amount based on how many meals were given at each school last year.

This is compared to the £2.30 and £2.60 cost per meal usually paid by the government, although Mr Carter refused to share how it was reduced, arguing it was commercially sensitive information.

A survey of all the borough’s schools, to which around half responded, revealed some have lost more than £100,000 because of the impact of coronavirus so far.

You may also want to watch:

Lost income and staffing costs were the two biggest budget hits for schools but are not currently covered by the Department of Education’s Covid support funding.

Suttons Primary School headteacher David Unwin-Bailey said he received the charge the day before the holidays with “no justification” and “broad and ambiguous” language.

He said: “In some schools, the heads made a decision, because the numbers were so low, that all children attending had to provide their own packed lunch so they could release kitchen staff.”

The report notes that, while the company made some savings due to having to buy less food, the food packs it issued to children at home “were more expensive… than the usual meals”.

Mr Unwin-Bailey questioned this extra cost being passed on to schools, arguing the School Catering Service “control that” and “are running a business”.

It was agreed that council officers would meet in private with schools that use the company, which is the majority of those in the borough, to discuss the matter further.

The council’s assistant director of education, Trevor Cook, was also able to share some good news with the forum, which is that schools may begin to receive free PPE.

He said the council is currently negotiating with the pan-London alliance for PPE, set up in May, to have “educational settings included in free provision”.

The schools that responded to the survey spent an average of almost £5,000 each on PPE, with four schools reporting spending more than £10,000.