Romford MP says government’s coronavirus tier restrictions will damage economy and mental health

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell. Picture: Andrew Rosindell Andrew Rosindell

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has criticised the government’s new Covid-19 tiered restrictions, saying they will cause “enormous” economic damage and worsened mental health.

He spoke to the Recorder before reports emerged on Thursday that London would be moving into the high tier from midnight on Friday.

The Conservative MP had opposed the government’s latest attempt to combat the spread of the virus in England at a House of Commons vote on Tuesday.

Mr Rosindell was one of more than 40 Tory MPs to vote against the new system, which sees areas placed into medium, high and very high alert levels.

The three-tier scheme came into effect on Wednesday, with the Liverpool City Region the only area put into the very high category.

When Havering moves into the high tier, it would see people unable to meet with other households in indoor settings including pubs and restaurants as well as private homes.

Mr Rosindell told the Recorder: “I voted against the government on this matter in support of my constituents, many of whom like myself are questioning what is happening at the moment.

“Of course we all want to defeat this terrible virus, but I fear that what the government is doing could unwittingly be creating a cure which ends up being worse than the problem itself.

“The result of new restrictions will be enormous economic damage and worsening mental health issues, as millions up and down this country face months of isolation away from family and friends.

“I am not convinced that the government has got that right, and my vote on Tuesday reflected that belief to make a clear point.”

In a speech to the House of Commons on Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson said the government must act to save lives.

He added: “This is not how we want to live our lives, but this is the narrow path we have to tread between the social and economic trauma of a full lockdown and the massive human and economic cost of an uncontained epidemic.”

The Recorder contacted Number 10 for a response to Mr Rosindell’s comments but did not receive one at the time of going to press.