Andrew Rosindell calls second lockdown ‘terrible blow’ for Romford residents and businesses

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell. Picture: Andrew Rosindell Andrew Rosindell

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has criticised the decision to enter a second national lockdown, calling it a “terrible blow” for the town’s people and businesses.

England is moving into a four-week lockdown, starting on Thursday and ending on December 2, after MPs voted to approve the government’s plans.

From tomorrow, people will only be able to leave their homes for exercise and specific reasons such as essential shopping, education and work.

The move will mean that non-essential shops, hospitality and leisure venues are among those that have to close and Mr Rosindell, who voted against the government in the House of Commons on the issue, urged prime minister Boris Johnson to adopt a different strategy to tackle the pandemic.

He said: “The announcement of a second national lockdown will come as a terrible blow to people across Romford - especially local businesses, many of whom were banking on being able to trade between now and Christmas in order to recover and survive.

“I do not believe continuous lockdowns will solve anything. I fear we will regret the day we responded to this situation by closing down the country in this way.”

Mr Rosindell, who has represented the Romford constituency since 2001, claimed he can “barely find a constituent who agrees with what is being done”.

“I fear we are losing the trust of the public in the way this is being handled,” he added.

“The British people have always been of the keep calm and carry on way of thinking. It has not been a bad approach through difficult times in the past. We should adopt that spirit again today.

“We must of course do everything possible to protect the vulnerable, whilst at the same time keeping Britain open and moving forward.”

The Recorder contacted Number 10 for a response to Mr Rosindell’s remarks but did not receive one at the time of going to press.

At a press conference on Saturday, Mr Johnson said: “It is crucial to grasp that the general threat to public health comes not from focusing too much on Covid but from not focusing enough, from failing to get it under control.

“Now is the time to take action because there is no alternative.”