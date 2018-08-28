Havering MPs vote against Brexit deal
PUBLISHED: 12:34 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 16 January 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Last night MPs voted on Theresa May’s Brexit deal - here is how your MPs voted.
All the MPs representing Havering residents voted against the Brexit deal drawn up by the prime minister last night.
After days of debates, Theresa May suffered the heaviest parliamentary defeat of a British PM in the democratic era on Tuesday (January 15) with 432 votes against her proposals and 202 in favour.
MP for Romford Andrew Rosindell (Con), MP for Hornchurch and Upminster Julia Lopez (Con) and MP for Dagenham and Rainham Jon Cruddas (Lab) all voted against her Brexit deal.
Taking to Twitter Romford MP Andrew Rosindell said: “I have just voted to uphold the will of my constituents in Romford - we must leave the European Union on 29th March 2019 and cut our nation free of this undemocratic entanglement, once and for all!”
Tweeting earlier in the week, MP Julia Lopez said: “I am not seeking to defeat the good in some naive quest for the perfect, but I say, without careless dismissal or ideological rancour, that this withdrawal agreement is not the good.”
Last night after the vote MP Jon Cruddas said: “We’ve just called a vote of #NoConfidence in Theresa May’s Government. Here’s why” and attached a video of Theresa May.