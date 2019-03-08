Poll

More than 13,000 people from Havering sign petition to cancel Brexit

More than 13,000 people from across Havering have signed the petition to cancel Brexit and keep Britain in the EU.

Figures show that 4,720 people from Andrew Rosindell’s Romford constituency, 5,076 people from Julia Lopez’s Hornchurch and Upminster constituency and 3,316 from Jon Cruddas’s Dagenham and Rainham constituency have all signed the online petition to revoke Article 50.

So far the petition has more than five million signatures, which is the highest rate of signatures for a parliamentary petition on record and before going over the 5m mark it was already the most popular to be submitted to the parliament website.

At one point it was so popular that the website crashed.

The petition calls for the UK to revoke Article 50, the clause in an EU treaty which the UK used to trigger its withdrawal, giving the country two years to negotiate an exit deal.

On Saturday (March 23) more than one million people marched through London in ‘The People’s Vote March’.

The breakdown of how many people from across the country have signed the petition is available on the Parliament website.

Below is the individual breakdown by constituency.

Romford - Andrew Rosindell MP

4,720 signatures - 4.7pc of 100,393 constituents

Hornchurch and Upminster - Julia Lopez MP

5,076 signatures - 4.78pc of 106,274 constituents

Dagenham and Rainham - Jon Cruddas MP

3,316 signatures - 3.11pc of 106,496 constituents