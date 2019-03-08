Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jump Evolution trampoline park in Harold Hill applies to stay open later and sell alcohol

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 April 2019

Trampoline park in Harold Hill

Trampoline park in Harold Hill

Archant

A popular trampoline park in Harold Hill is applying to Havering Council to stay open later and sell alcohol and late night refreshments.

Trampoline park in Harold HillTrampoline park in Harold Hill

Jump Evolution in Spilsby Road is asking for permission to stay open until midnight, and serve alcohol until that time.

The company's application insists all staff members will have extensive training and that the venue will be operating a “Challenge 25” policy to ensure it doesn't sell alcohol to those who are underage.

Alcohol will be served in plastic cups and all glass bottles will be disposed of externally.

And to make sure everyone remains as safe as possible, the venue will not be serving alcohol to anyone before they go out onto the trampoline court, with anyone who purchases alcoholic drinks issued with a wristband indicating to staff they are not to go out into the jumping area.

Its application says: “Alcohol will only be served to customers who have left the court area or who are not jumping and are merely spectating. Alcohol will be limited to three drinks per customer.”

The borough's planning team were the only authority to object to the application.

Planners argued that a previous assessment of the site, related to a planning application rather than a licensing one, had determined that activity on the site would need to be restricted to between the hours of 9am and 10pm.

This, planners say, should still be the case. The planning officer advised the licensing committee to grant an alcohol licence only if the opening hours remained between these times.

In a written objection to the council's licensing committee, a resident who lives nearby claimed the venue had already breached its planning conditions by remaining open until midnight on numerous occassions.

The objector wrote: “Jump Evolution is applying for a drinks licence to allow them to sell alcohol on the premises.

“No doubt this would mean longer opening hours, more noise and disturbance than we already put up with.

“Their music and tannoy announcements are constantly excessive.”

Havering Council's licensing sub-committee is due to decide on the application at Havering Town Hall next Friday, May 3, at 10.30am.

Most Read

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of obstruction after they were stopped and searched by police officers in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Woman taken to hospital after she is struck by car in Rainham

A woman was taken to a major trauma centre after she was hit by a car in Rainham Road, Rainham on Wednesday, April 24. Picture: Biscuit from Rainham @DA_Stonerz

Most Read

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of obstruction after they were stopped and searched by police officers in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Woman taken to hospital after she is struck by car in Rainham

A woman was taken to a major trauma centre after she was hit by a car in Rainham Road, Rainham on Wednesday, April 24. Picture: Biscuit from Rainham @DA_Stonerz

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Jump Evolution trampoline park in Harold Hill applies to stay open later and sell alcohol

Trampoline park in Harold Hill

Harfield feels first full season with Dagenham has taught him plenty

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham mascots have special day at Leicester City game

West Ham mascot Luke Gardener with dad Chris and Tracy Tombides from DT38 before the match against Leicester City at the London Stadium

Cureton reaches major milestone in style

Jamie Cureton is all smiles before kick-off during the 2016/17 season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Romford conclude season with heavy defeat to champions Welling

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists