Jump Evolution trampoline park in Harold Hill applies to stay open later and sell alcohol

A popular trampoline park in Harold Hill is applying to Havering Council to stay open later and sell alcohol and late night refreshments.

Jump Evolution in Spilsby Road is asking for permission to stay open until midnight, and serve alcohol until that time.

The company's application insists all staff members will have extensive training and that the venue will be operating a “Challenge 25” policy to ensure it doesn't sell alcohol to those who are underage.

Alcohol will be served in plastic cups and all glass bottles will be disposed of externally.

And to make sure everyone remains as safe as possible, the venue will not be serving alcohol to anyone before they go out onto the trampoline court, with anyone who purchases alcoholic drinks issued with a wristband indicating to staff they are not to go out into the jumping area.

Its application says: “Alcohol will only be served to customers who have left the court area or who are not jumping and are merely spectating. Alcohol will be limited to three drinks per customer.”

The borough's planning team were the only authority to object to the application.

Planners argued that a previous assessment of the site, related to a planning application rather than a licensing one, had determined that activity on the site would need to be restricted to between the hours of 9am and 10pm.

This, planners say, should still be the case. The planning officer advised the licensing committee to grant an alcohol licence only if the opening hours remained between these times.

In a written objection to the council's licensing committee, a resident who lives nearby claimed the venue had already breached its planning conditions by remaining open until midnight on numerous occassions.

The objector wrote: “Jump Evolution is applying for a drinks licence to allow them to sell alcohol on the premises.

“No doubt this would mean longer opening hours, more noise and disturbance than we already put up with.

“Their music and tannoy announcements are constantly excessive.”

Havering Council's licensing sub-committee is due to decide on the application at Havering Town Hall next Friday, May 3, at 10.30am.