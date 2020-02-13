The Fatling in Hornchurch submits planning application seeking upgrade for its outdoor seating area

A popular Hornchurch pub could be set for a huge transformation if new plans for its outdoor area are approved by Havering Council.

The Stonegate Pub Company , which operates The Fatling in Hornchurch High Street, submitted an application seeking planning permission for a new outdoor food unit and a fixed pergola on Monday, February 10.

Havering Council's planning department is expected to make a decision on the submitted plans by April 6.

Documents and drawings submitted alongside the application show that the company plans to completely upgrade the venue's outdoor offering in the space between the pub building and Nando's.

The large umbrellas currently providing a covered area would be removed, under the proposals, and replaced with a new pergola with "a clear, perspex-style roof" that would cover slightly more of the outdoors area.

The existing outdoor bar hut to the rear of the lot would remain, and a new outdoor food hut would be installed nearer the high street and backing onto the Nando's building.

The plans also suggest the entire outdoor area would be lit by festoon lighting hanging from a new central post.

No changes are set to be made to the interior of the pub, under the submitted plans.

The Fatling, formerly known as the Bull, was a triple winner at the Havering Night Life Awards 2018 - where it scooped the best live venue, best customer care and best bar none prizes.

A pub has stood on the site, in the centre of Hornchurch, since the 17th century.

Any residents wishing to view the plans in more detail or comment on the application can visit havering.gov.uk/planning.

Residents can also email comments to planning@havering.gov.uk or write to Planning Control, Mercury House, Romford, RM1 3SL.

All comments must be received by March 4.