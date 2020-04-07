Search

Coronavirus: Havering MPs pass on best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 17:06 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 07 April 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who said his thoughts and prayers are with the PM in his battle with Covid-19. Picture: Andrew Rosindell

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who said his thoughts and prayers are with the PM in his battle with Covid-19. Picture: Andrew Rosindell

Andrew Rosindell

Havering MPs have passed on their best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in intensive care.

Mr Johnson was moved to intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital on Monday evening (April 6) as part of his ongoing treatment for Covid-19.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell was first elected to Parliament in 2001 at the same time as his fellow Conservative Mr Johnson.

He said that his thoughts and prayers are with the Prime Minister and his partner Carrie Symonds, who is expecting their child.

“I know him to be a fighter and someone who doesn’t give up,” Mr Rosindell added.

“This is a sad moment for our country, but I am certain Boris will get through this, as indeed will the British people.

“Boris is a great friend of mine and of Romford too and I know that the people of Havering will want to join with me in wishing him a speedy recovery.

“The nation wants and needs Boris to get better quickly from this wicked virus and return to his rightful place leading our nation.”

Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham, Jon Cruddas, also expressed his best wishes to the Prime Minister.

He said: “This crisis supersedes party political divides and evidently holds no bias.

“This is something we are facing together as citizens and I wish the Prime Minister all the best for a speedy recovery.

“My thoughts are with his family at this time, and also with all those suffering as a result of Covid-19.”

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday that Mr Johnson has received “oxygen support” at St Thomas’ Hospital but had not been on a ventilator and is not currently on one.

