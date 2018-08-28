Search

Havering Council income from parking charges soars by 335pc in four years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 January 2019

The council's income from parking charges has increased over the last four years while spending on roads has decreased over the same timeframe. Picture: PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Income from parking charges have risen by more than 300per cent in the past four years, while slashing spending on roads by 2.6pc, figures reveal.

But cabinet member for environment Councillor Osman Dervish argued this data – recorded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) – does not tell the full story, as the local authority announces proposals for £40 million in road repair works over four years this week.

The figures, analysed by insurance firm Confused.com, shows that council spending on highways has fallen by 2.6pc in four years – when adjusted for inflation – from £7.584m in 2013/14 to £8.055m in 2017/18.

While income the council had gained from parking grew by 335.3pc over the same time period – more than any other London borough – soaring from £758k to £3.614m.

The largest cut in net road spending in London was seen by neighbouring Barking and Dagenham, falling from £4.2m in 2013/14 to around £1.4 in 2017/18.

The news comes amid a slew of council parking proposals, which includes the possibility of removing free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in a bid to save money.

Responding to the figures, Cllr Dervish said: “These figures do not tell the full story.

“We have recently announced proposals to spend £40m over the next four years on resurfacing roads and pavements and fixing potholes.

“This is a significant increase on the current budget for 2018/19.

“This is likely to be one of the biggest road and pavement improvement programmes of any London borough and comes in direct response to what our residents say is a major issue.

“Income from parking charges contributes towards the cost of improving our roads and pavements, but our parking charges are among the lowest across London boroughs.

“The rise in income comes from increased enforcement work which is pivotal to managing traffic flow and helping motorists and pedestrians travel around the borough safely.

“There has also been the introduction of more on-street parking facilities [pay and display] which promotes and encourages turnover of spaces in local areas, supporting our local businesses.”

Havering Council income from parking charges soars by 335pc in four years

The council's income from parking charges has increased over the last four years while spending on roads has decreased over the same timeframe. Picture: PA

