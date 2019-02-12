Search

Havering Council ranked third in country for adult social care

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 March 2019

The council's performance was examined using 25 indicators across three categories - older adults, all age disability, and the health and social care. Picutre: John Stillwell/PA

The council's performance was examined using 25 indicators across three categories - older adults, all age disability, and the health and social care. Picutre: John Stillwell/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Havering Council has been one of the best local authorities in the country for providing adult social care.

Public service consultancy, Impower, ranked the council the third most productive per pound of investment in a survey published yesterday, February 28.

Havering topped the charts for “spending their money most effectively” and “getting the best outcomes for citizens”.

Councillor Jason Frost, cabinet member for health and adult care services, said: “The research shows that we are one of the best councils when it comes to how we invest and spend money on adult social care and we take enormous pride in that, especially as we have the largest older population in Greater London.

“Behind the data, there are a thousand stories of how, day in and day out, we are working to make a real difference to the people who rely on our support to help them maintain a good quality of life.

“This comes alongside Impower recognising Havering as the fifth most efficient council in England, which shows we are not afraid to do things differently to deliver the best service for our residents.”

Impower ranks 150 local authorities by examining performance using 25 indicators across three categories - older adults, all age disability, and the health and social care.

