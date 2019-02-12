Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harold Hill football pitches written off due to lack of use

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 February 2019

Councillors and residents are concerned that the unused football pitches in Harold Hill are a waste of council money. Left to right Dennis Cook, Cllr Denis O'Flynn, Cllr Paul McGeary, Cllr Keith Darvill, Dave Ainsworth and Denis Breading.

Councillors and residents are concerned that the unused football pitches in Harold Hill are a waste of council money. Left to right Dennis Cook, Cllr Denis O'Flynn, Cllr Paul McGeary, Cllr Keith Darvill, Dave Ainsworth and Denis Breading.

Archant

Havering Council has said two football pitches in Harold Hill that residents claim cost more than £100,000 to create, will longer going be used.

Councillors and residents are concerned that the unused football pitches in Harold Hill are a waste of council money. Left to right Denis Cook, Cllr Denis O'Flynn, Cllr Paul McGeary, Cllr Keith Darvill, Dave Ainsworth and Denis Breading.Councillors and residents are concerned that the unused football pitches in Harold Hill are a waste of council money. Left to right Denis Cook, Cllr Denis O'Flynn, Cllr Paul McGeary, Cllr Keith Darvill, Dave Ainsworth and Denis Breading.

The pitches close to Drapers Academy in Settle Road were originally built after the Albemarle Youth Club in Gooshays Drive was demolished.

The council said they haven’t been used in more than two years, it would cost around £3,000 to re-mark the pitches, and that it is “not viable to bring them back into use”.

Other problems include drainage issues and wildlife grazing.

Residents, including a former referee and former councillors, said they were worried the pitches wouldn’t be used again because of a lack of changing facilities, and not enough car parking spaces.

David Ainsworth from Havering Sports Council told the Recorder: “Before these pitches were installed, we warned the council they would be proverbial white  elephants if no changing facilities and ample car parking could be provided on site.

“Our warnings were ignored, so I’m not surprised teams aren’t playing at this location.”

Denis Breading, 69, a former Labour councillor, said: “It was a waste of money, my thoughts are the same now as they were back then.

“More money needed to be spent on the pitches when they were first built, and if they had done I am certain they would have still been used now.”

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We have had no bookings or enquiries to use these particular pitches in the last two years.

“The council helped the last team to play there find another site.

“Problems such as drainage issues and wildlife grazing, along with the lack of interest and continued non-use of the pitches, means it is not viable to bring them back into use.

“The council is keen to see residents living happy and healthy lives and has invested £1.5m in the refurbishment of the Central Park Leisure Centre, Harold Hill.

“This is in addition to the Sapphire Ice and Leisure, Romford, which has just celebrated its first anniversary and a new leisure centre and swimming pool due to open in Hornchurch in 2020.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three men sentenced after police discover £200,000 cannabis factory in Emerson Park

Picture: MET POLICE

From the streets of Romford to a flat in Harold Hill: One Havering rough sleeper’s story

Former rough sleeper Hughie Carroll has credited the work of Havering Council and the Salvation Army with getting a roof back over his head. Photo: Havering Council

Four men arrested in Harold Hill after armed police hunt for man alleged to have knife

Armed police in Straight Road this afternoon. Photo: Dave Flower/Carberry Build

Man arrested on suspicion of ABH after woman stabbed in the hand in Romford

Police officers reportedly cordoned off an area of South Street near Halfords while they investigated the incident. Photo: Google Maps

Rainham private ambulance service rated inadequate by inspectors with allegations of ‘bullying’ among staff

SSG UK Specialist Ambulance Service Ltd was rated inadequate by CQC inspectors. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Most Read

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Norwich pub and gin bar given one star food hygiene rating

The Mash Tun and Gin Palace on Charing Cross, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Stock photo of an ambulance. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Hill football pitches written off due to lack of use

Councillors and residents are concerned that the unused football pitches in Harold Hill are a waste of council money. Left to right Dennis Cook, Cllr Denis O'Flynn, Cllr Paul McGeary, Cllr Keith Darvill, Dave Ainsworth and Denis Breading.

Children at Barkingside Jewish primary school enjoy Shabbaton and weekend away in Kent

Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School children enjoyed a residential Shabbaton and weekend at Skeet Hill House in Kent. Photo: Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering see off Shefford & Sandy with last-gasp winner, as seconds save point late on

Upminster HC 4th XI vs Havering HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 16th February 2019

Romford see gap to leaders grow despite win over Wood Green

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists