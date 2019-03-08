Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

‘Good value’: Havering Council leader defends paying 12 employees more than £100,000

PUBLISHED: 15:27 10 April 2019

Figures show 12 council employees at Havering Council have been paid more than £100,000 in the last year. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/ PA Archive/PA Images

Figures show 12 council employees at Havering Council have been paid more than £100,000 in the last year. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/ PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A new study has revealed that a dozen members of staff at Havering Council are paid more than £100,000 a year, but the council leader has insisted these wages are “good value” for “the best people”.

Figures from the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) show there were at least 2,441 council employees across the country who received total remuneration in excess of £100,000 last year – 135 more than in 2016-17.

At Havering Council there were 12 employees who received this, with the top earner being chief executive Andrew Blake-Herbert with total renumeration of £213,318.

Other top earners in the senior management team included Jane West, Section 151 Officer, on £163,438; Steve Moore, director of neighbourhoods, on £161,790; Barbara Nicholls, director of adult social care and health, earning £161,790 and Tim Aldridge, director of children’s services, on £158,856.

Leader of the council, Councillor Damian White said: “Councils are large and complex organisations managing large budgets, employing large workforces and delivering an extensive range of vital services to the public.

Havering street scenes. Havering Town HallHavering street scenes. Havering Town Hall

“We therefore need the best people leading and delivering these vital services that are often for the most vulnerable in our communities.

“They also help ensure we deliver one of the most efficient councils in the country. And when you compare us to other local authorities in terms of salaries, I would say that we get good value.”

You may also want to watch:

The local authority with the greatest number of employees receiving remuneration in excess of £100,000 was Essex Council with 55 employees in total earning over this amount.

Essex also had the highest number of employees earning over £150,000 at 13.

Slough Borough Council topped the TPA Town Hall Rich List, with interim chief executive Robert Parkin getting a payment of £595,077 before leaving his position in December 2017.

A total of 28 local authority employees across the country received remuneration in excess of a quarter of a million pounds in 2017-18.

A spokesman from TPA said: “Many senior managers at local authorities have performed well in tough financial times.

“There are many reports of residents seeing no difference in the services they receive despite the necessary savings being made. However, the Town Hall Rich List also showcases the executives who have overseen failing departments, or received bumper pay-offs after poor performance in the job.

“The research is a vital tool for taxpayers wanting to judge which authorities are delivering the best value for money.”

To read the full report go to the TaxPayers Alliance website.

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering’s knife crime increases by 85% in three years

The number of incidents where someone has been injured after a knife attack has risen across the whole tri-borough. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering’s knife crime increases by 85% in three years

The number of incidents where someone has been injured after a knife attack has risen across the whole tri-borough. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Taylor knows Daggers cannot always rely on last-ditch defending

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Romford boss Martin pleased to still be in the battle

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

West Ham defender still learning from first Premier League season

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri battle for the ball

Velocity Trophy: Hornchurch boss Stimson says it’s a fantastic achievement

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Wood’s King smashes PB at Manchester marathon

Harold Wood Running Club's Chris King wiped 34 minutes off his previous best at the Manchester marathon (pic: HWRC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists