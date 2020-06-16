Search

Advanced search

Michael Deon Burton: Havering residents must decide on renaming landmarks with slave trader links

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 June 2020

Cllr Michael Deon Burton, whose term as Mayor of Havering ended last week. Picture: April Roach

Cllr Michael Deon Burton, whose term as Mayor of Havering ended last week. Picture: April Roach

Archant

Havering residents must be the ones to choose whether to rename any monuments or street names, the borough’s outgoing mayor has said.

Cllr Michael Deon Burton, the council’s longest-serving BAME (black, Asian or minority ethnic) councillor of those currently sitting, finished his mayoral term earlier this month.

The Recorder reported last week that campaigners have called for street names such as Branfill Road and Champion Road in Upminster, as well as Branfil Primary School, to be renamed as they connected to the name of slave trader Andrew Branfill.

Cllr Deon Burton said that if names were to be changed, the community must agree to it.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “If there does truly exist a want to change the iconography and naming of roads and structures in honour of those now passed, then it must be by consensus. Let it come only from the local residents.”

The Conservative councillor for South Hornchurch questioned the value in the possible renaming of landmarks, saying: “When has the quick fix of out of sight, out of mind ever been of any lasting worth?

“Such simplistic actions prompted by the value, change the name lose the shame, do little other than placate the outrage of those who seek by means of shouting louder than the silent majority to impose their conscience as your guide.”

Shaun Bailey, Harold Hill resident and the Tory candidate for Mayor of London, said society should focus on the future instead of “running from our past”.

He said: “That means more statues and monuments to celebrate present-day role models and values.

“While there can be a case for removing statues or renaming roads that are offensive to large swathes of the community, I do not believe any statues should be removed or relocated without a full consultation and approval of the local community.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Long queues outside Romford Primark as non-essential shops reopen

People wait outside Primark in Romford at 8.25am today (June15). Picture: David Woolf

In pictures: Shops reopen in Romford town centre

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Meet The Covid Cobra: Hylands Park’s stone snake that’s bringing messages of positivity

Arlene's son, Jacob Raife, meeting classmate, Aubrey Mee at the Covid Cobra after 12 weeks. Picture: Arlene Raife

More shops are opening as many of us yearn for a normal routine again

Distance markers have been put in place and shops will have limited volumes in Romford Shopping Hall. Picture: Romford Shopping Hall

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

Most Read

Long queues outside Romford Primark as non-essential shops reopen

People wait outside Primark in Romford at 8.25am today (June15). Picture: David Woolf

In pictures: Shops reopen in Romford town centre

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Meet The Covid Cobra: Hylands Park’s stone snake that’s bringing messages of positivity

Arlene's son, Jacob Raife, meeting classmate, Aubrey Mee at the Covid Cobra after 12 weeks. Picture: Arlene Raife

More shops are opening as many of us yearn for a normal routine again

Distance markers have been put in place and shops will have limited volumes in Romford Shopping Hall. Picture: Romford Shopping Hall

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers still waiting as National League’s vote delay holds up planning

Daggers have a group hug prior to KO during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Coronavirus: Crowd noise to complement Premier League TV coverage

A view of an empty Emirates Stadium

Premier League asked to auction shirts for anti-racism campaign

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Lawyer suggests ‘foul play’ at Havering Council as Upminster cafe applies for alcohol licence

The cafe opened in 2018. Picture: Ken Mears

Michael Deon Burton: Havering residents must decide on renaming landmarks with slave trader links

Cllr Michael Deon Burton, whose term as Mayor of Havering ended last week. Picture: April Roach
Drive 24