Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 February 2020

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

An empty Collier Row shop that has frequently been home to squatters hopes to follow the example set by three neighbouring shopfronts and open as a takeaway restaurant, according to new plans submitted to Havering Council.

The premises at 1 Chase Cross Road is part of a parade of four shops that already include a Chinese takeaway, an Indian restaurant and a Pizza Hut delivery store. It has operated as a food and drink supplier before.

Application documents submitted to Havering Council on January 29 confirm the premises is once more looking to open as a restaurant and cafe.

In the papers, available to view on Havering Council's planning portal, the applicant states: "The premises has recently been occupied by squatters for approximately two years.

"Prior to their occupation it had been occupied as a cafe and various retail users.

"It is not in a main shopping area and returning to a food and drink use will be of benefit to the community.

"The building is not in a key shopping area and will not cause any undesirable impact to a key shopping area."

Under the new proposals, the cafe or restaurant would be open from 8am until midnight Monday to Saturday, and from 9am to 11pm on Sundays.

The application argues that the other three food and drink businesses operating on the parade are already open until midnight, and that "the submitted proposed hours will offer customers a wider choice of food and drink services".

The fact there are already late night takeaways operating in that location has also been used by the applicant to argue any new business would not contribute more noise or anti-social behaviour, as the businesses already there already have a number of moped delivery drivers and a high footfall of collecting customers making noise until late in the evening.

Trade waste bins with hinged lids would be used on-site, and would be collected by a licensed contractor according to the documents, and an extractor flue would need to be installed on the western side of the building.

No detailed floor plans of how the premises would be laid out as a restaurant or cafe have been submitted to the council's planning department.

