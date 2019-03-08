Candidates and date of Cranham by-election announced

Candidates for the Cranham by-election have now been announced. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Rui Vieira PA Wire/PA Images

Candidates for the Cranham by-election to replace former councillor Clarence Barrett who passed away last month, have now been announced.

Councillor Barrett was the leader of the Upminster and Cranham Residents' Group and had been a councillor for 12 years, after being voted in in 2006.

He was also cabinet member for finance in the previous administration between 2014 and 2018.

The poll is set to take place on Thursday, May 9, and the deadline for voter registration is Thursday (April 18).

Deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday, April 23.

The candidates include:

Ben Albert John Buckland - UKIP Make Brexit Happen candidate

Peter Caton - Green Part candidate

Thomas Patrick Clarke - Liberal Democrat

Adam Ed Curtis - Labour Party

Ben Christopher Sewell - The Conservative Party Candidate

Linda Joy Van den Hende - Upminster and Cranham Residents Association.

Applications can be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

For more information about the by-election go to Havering Council's website.