Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Candidates and date of Cranham by-election announced

PUBLISHED: 09:56 15 April 2019

Candidates for the Cranham by-election have now been announced. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Rui Vieira

Candidates for the Cranham by-election have now been announced. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Rui Vieira

PA Wire/PA Images

Candidates for the Cranham by-election to replace former councillor Clarence Barrett who passed away last month, have now been announced.

Councillor Barrett was the leader of the Upminster and Cranham Residents' Group and had been a councillor for 12 years, after being voted in in 2006.

He was also cabinet member for finance in the previous administration between 2014 and 2018.

The poll is set to take place on Thursday, May 9, and the deadline for voter registration is Thursday (April 18).

Deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday, April 23.

The candidates include:

Ben Albert John Buckland - UKIP Make Brexit Happen candidate

Peter Caton - Green Part candidate

Thomas Patrick Clarke - Liberal Democrat

Adam Ed Curtis - Labour Party

Ben Christopher Sewell - The Conservative Party Candidate

Linda Joy Van den Hende - Upminster and Cranham Residents Association.

Applications can be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

For more information about the by-election go to Havering Council's website.

Most Read

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Collier Row man jailed for role in gunpoint burglary of elderly couple

Brandon Garrett. Picture: Essex Police

How many people smoke in your east London borough?

Interactive maps shows how prevalent smoking is and the quite rates for east London boroughs. Picture: Jonathan Brady / PA

Heritage: The king’s mistress lived in Upminster

Alice Perrers is buried at St Laurence Church in Upminster. Picture: Steve Poston

Harold Hill man jailed for more than two years after admitting being look-out during three-day Essex burglary spree

Matthew Squibb, aged 26, of Marlowe Gardens, was jailed on Wednesday, April 10 after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Collier Row man jailed for role in gunpoint burglary of elderly couple

Brandon Garrett. Picture: Essex Police

How many people smoke in your east London borough?

Interactive maps shows how prevalent smoking is and the quite rates for east London boroughs. Picture: Jonathan Brady / PA

Heritage: The king’s mistress lived in Upminster

Alice Perrers is buried at St Laurence Church in Upminster. Picture: Steve Poston

Harold Hill man jailed for more than two years after admitting being look-out during three-day Essex burglary spree

Matthew Squibb, aged 26, of Marlowe Gardens, was jailed on Wednesday, April 10 after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ebbsfleet boss feels team gifted Dggers their goal

Ebbsfleet United manager Garry Hill (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Candidates and date of Cranham by-election announced

Candidates for the Cranham by-election have now been announced. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Rui Vieira

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

How many people smoke in your east London borough?

Interactive maps shows how prevalent smoking is and the quite rates for east London boroughs. Picture: Jonathan Brady / PA

Cricket: McGrath pleased with Essex performance

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists