Eight Covid marshals deployed across Havering

Eight Covid marshals have been deployed across Havering this week to enforce coronavirus restrictions.

They will be encouraging the wearing of face coverings to those who are not exempt as well as social distancing.

Deployed in all wards across the borough, in areas where the council has received the most concerns about non-compliance such a smaller shopping parades, outside schools, around transport hubs and in parks, the marshals will work with council officers to encourage people to “do their bit.”

Though the marshals have no formal enforcement powers, they will escalate breaches and issues where non-compliance continues, to the council’s public protection team or the police who have the authority to take enforcement action and could include a penalty of between £200 and £10,000.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “It has been pleasing to see that so many in our community have adapted well to the new national restrictions, but unfortunately there are still those who do not seem to grasp the severity of the situation. As the numbers continue to rise, it is more important than ever that people do not become complacent.

“As such, I am pleased to welcome our new marshals, and thank them for their support in our fight against this dreadful virus.

“Our Covid marshals are there to engage and encourage first and foremost, but will escalate issues if non-compliance persists.

“We all need to work with our new marshals, our enforcement and compliance teams and the local police to do our bit and beat this awful virus in Havering.”