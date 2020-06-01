Havering Council furloughs 260 staff

Havering Council has furloughed 260 members of staff during the pandemic “who are unable to work due to Covid-19-related issues”.

The council said the mass furloughing was necessary to “keep our financial outlook under control” as government funding fails to bridge the budget gap.

Leader Cllr Damian White said: “The work we have done to fight coronavirus so far, added to the income lost from everyone having to stay at home, comes to far more than the funding that has come into the council.

“Making an application under the scheme, which Havering Council is entitled to do, is the right action to protect jobs and keep our financial outlook under control.

“Our determination to do what is right for our residents will continue as long as it takes to win this battle.”

He added that he was proud of how the council “responded quickly and decisively to this terrible virus with decisions that back our businesses, keep vital services running and support our residents through difficult times”.

Furloughed staff are receiving their full salary and allowances, which are being paid for through the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Waltham Forest Council says it has furloughed only “a small number of school-based staff” and Redbridge Council has furloughed no employees.