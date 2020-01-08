Havering Council holds second behind-closed-doors meeting with Top Meadow Golf Club following fatal 'altercation' involving staff

Havering Council has today held a second behind-closed-doors meeting with managers of an Upminster golf club after a man died following "an altercation" with four members of staff there.

Police officers investigating the death of 37-year-old Adam Fairbrass at the restaurant and country club in Fen Lane have requested an immediate suspension of Top Meadow's premises licence.

Mr Fairbrass, of Dunster Crescent, Hornchurch, died after an alleged "altercation" between himself and four members of staff at the golf club on the evening of Saturday, December 7.

An inquest into his death, opened on December 19, heard he had been restrained over a wall after "becoming obnoxious" at the bar.

Police were called and discovered he was not breathing.

Mr Fairbrass was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead on Monday, December 9.

A formal cause of death has not yet been recorded.

Four men have been charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

On December 12, Pc Adam Williams of the Metropolitan Police submitted an application for an expedited review of Top Meadow's licence.

In his submission to the council, Pc Williams wrote: "We are in the initial stages of an investigation which has highlighted potential failings from the premises which may have contributed to the death of the victim.

"We need to conduct a full investigation and whilst this investigation takes place we need to protect the public.

"At this stage, we do not have confidence in the management to uphold the licensing objectives, namely the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety."

The police submission goes on to state that investigators now believe Mr Fairbrass arrived at the venue "already intoxicated" and had still been served alcohol over the course of the next four to five hours while his behaviour deteriorated until he was eventually challenged by staff.

The police submission concludes: "If the venue had acted as they should the male would have been refused entrance and not served more alcohol which has ultimately led to his death and this unfortunate situation."

The council's licensing sub-committee held a meeting at the Town Hall in Main Road, Romford, at 10am on Wednesday, January 8, to consider that request.

Councillor Philippa Crowder, chairing the meeting, then heard an application from Top Meadow representatives calling for the hearing to be closed to the press and members of the public so as to not prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings against the four men charged.

The Metropolitan Police supported this application, and the rest of the meeting went ahead in private.

It was the second closed meeting between Havering Council, the police and Top Meadow representatives, following an expedited licensing review on Monday, December 16.

During that interim hearing, eight conditions were placed on Top Meadow's licence - mainly focusing on increasing security at the venue - but those conditions were only temporary until today's full licensing hearing could go ahead.

We will update this story with more information when the result of today's licensing hearing is made public by Havering Council.