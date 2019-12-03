Police urgently seeking witnesses to Romford car crash as investigators try to trace damaged blue Mini

Police were called at 6.45pm on Thursday, November 28 to reports of a collision in Oldchurch Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Havering Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a car crash between a Mini and a motorbike in Romford last week to come forward.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called at 6.45pm on Thursday, November 28 to reports of a collsion between the two vehicles on Oldchurch Road at the junction with Crown Drive.

The driver failed to stop at the scene and was seen heading west towards Dagenham Road.

Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended.

The 42-year-old rider was taken by paramedics to an east London hospital where he remains in a serious condition; his injuries are not described as life-threatening.

A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.

He was taken to an east London police station and has since been released under investigation.

Detectives from the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

They would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam.

They would also like to speak with anyone who has seen a dark coloured Mini with the front number plate missing, and possible front damage parked either in the street or off-street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or via 101 quoting reference 6752/28Nov.