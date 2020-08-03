Search

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

PUBLISHED: 10:13 03 August 2020

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police are appealing for help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Tia has been missing from Romford since July 29; she may be in the Gospel Oak or Elm Park areas.

If you have any information please call 101 and quote reference number 20MIS025527.

