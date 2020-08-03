Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area
PUBLISHED: 10:13 03 August 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.
You may also want to watch:
Tia has been missing from Romford since July 29; she may be in the Gospel Oak or Elm Park areas.
If you have any information please call 101 and quote reference number 20MIS025527.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.