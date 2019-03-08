Search

Essex Police looking to speak to ex-convict with Romford links over breach of post-sentence supervision

PUBLISHED: 15:42 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 22 October 2019

Essex Police believe Martin Pink, who also goes by the name Martin McEechin, may be in Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Police officers are looking to a man with links to Romford and Brentwood in connection with a breach of his post-prison sentence supervision.

Martin Pink is described as white, slim, around 5ft 8ins tall with short dark hair.

He has links to Chelmsford, Harlow, Brentwood and Romford and also goes by the name Martin McEechin.

If you've seen him or have any information about where he is please call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

