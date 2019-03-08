Police search for man with Upminster, Romford and Newham links who is wanted in connection with a burglary

Police are asking for the public's help to find a 41-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a burglary.

Essex Police are looking for Anthony Kelly from Brentwood.

He also goes by the name Oscar Kelly and Tony Kelly and has links to Upminster, Romford, Newham and Liverpool.

The 41-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with dark hair and bushy eyebrows.

If you have seen him or have any information about where he is, call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.