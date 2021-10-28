Romford incident that saw four taken to hospital 'drug-related', police say

Published: 8:27 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 8:29 PM October 28, 2021

Ambulance crews were called to an incident in Western Road, Romford on Wednesday (October 27) - Credit: Google

Police have said an incident in Romford which saw four people taken to hospital was "drug-related".

Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to Western Road yesterday (October 27) at around 4.30pm, with police receiving reports of four people "unwell".

The quartet were treated at the scene and taken to hospital, with one regarded as a "priority", according to the LAS.

Police have now confirmed all four are not in a life-threatening condition.

A Met spokesperson said: "This incident is being treated as drug-related."

The LAS sent three ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, two medics in cars and an incident response officer to the incident.