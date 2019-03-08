Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS Archant

Police have confirmed the identity of the body that was found in Bedfords Park last month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Bedfords Park, Havering-atte-Bower, at around 5.40pm, on Wednesday, June 5, to carry out a search of the area in relation to a missing person enquiry.

During the search, a body of a man was found within the park.

You may also want to watch:

Police have confirmed today, Tuesday, June 2, that the man was 39-year-old Greg Turner from Hertfordshire.

At the time, Havering Police were appealing for the public's help in tracing him after going missing from Romford.

The man's death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Family members have been made aware.

No further investigation is ongoing at this time.