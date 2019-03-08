Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire
PUBLISHED: 14:53 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 02 July 2019
Archant
Police have confirmed the identity of the body that was found in Bedfords Park last month.
Officers were called to Bedfords Park, Havering-atte-Bower, at around 5.40pm, on Wednesday, June 5, to carry out a search of the area in relation to a missing person enquiry.
During the search, a body of a man was found within the park.
You may also want to watch:
Police have confirmed today, Tuesday, June 2, that the man was 39-year-old Greg Turner from Hertfordshire.
At the time, Havering Police were appealing for the public's help in tracing him after going missing from Romford.
The man's death is being treated as non-suspicious.
Family members have been made aware.
No further investigation is ongoing at this time.