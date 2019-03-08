Residents taken to hospital after three men break into Hornchurch home

Police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at an address in Hornchurch yesterday evening and discovered two people injured.

A house was burgled in Park Lane on Tuesday, October 22 at around 11.20pm.

Three suspects had already left the scene by the time police officers arrived.

A Met spokeswoman said: "Officers attended and found two of the occupants injured.

"The London Ambulance Service attended and took the two victims, aged in their 30s, to an east London hospital.

"Their injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing."

A mobile phone was reported stolen and no arrests have been made.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8730/22OCT or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.