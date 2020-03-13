Police recover 400 cannabis plants in Harold Hill

Around 400 plants have been seized by Metropolitan Police in Heaton. Picture: Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

Police have seized approximately 400 cannabis plants from two addresses in Harold Hill.

After information was received from Crimestoppers, Heaton ward police officers and the street duties team recovered about 280 plants from an address in Bellflower Path and a further 170 plants from an address in Harebell Way.

At present no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information or suspect that someone is growing cannabis in a property please contact Crimestoppers anonymously.