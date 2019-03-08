'We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets': Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm
PUBLISHED: 09:07 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 24 October 2019
Archant
Romford Town police officers carrying out a warrant on a residential property in the town centre discovered the building had been turned into a cannabis factory.
An East Area Command spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers raided the house in Princes Road at around 8am on Wednesday, October 23.
The Romford Town Police twitter account later shared some photographs of the find.
Alongside the pictures of several cannabis plants and the equipment used to grow themn, officers tweeted: "Results from an early morning visit to a residential property in Princes Road, Romford.
"We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets."
The news comes in the same week that the London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police confirmed that a fire at a house in Epping Close, Romford had been linked to "cannabis production".
Two people have been interviewed in relation to that incident as police enquiries continue.