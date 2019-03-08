'We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets': Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police Archant

Romford Town police officers carrying out a warrant on a residential property in the town centre discovered the building had been turned into a cannabis factory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Results from an early morning visit to a residential property in Princes Road Romford. We will not tolerate Cannabis Factories in our streets 7248EA pic.twitter.com/rlKJDiy48E — Romford Town Police (@MPSRomfordTown) October 23, 2019

An East Area Command spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers raided the house in Princes Road at around 8am on Wednesday, October 23.

The Romford Town Police twitter account later shared some photographs of the find.

You may also want to watch:

Alongside the pictures of several cannabis plants and the equipment used to grow themn, officers tweeted: "Results from an early morning visit to a residential property in Princes Road, Romford.

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police

"We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets."

The news comes in the same week that the London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police confirmed that a fire at a house in Epping Close, Romford had been linked to "cannabis production".

Two people have been interviewed in relation to that incident as police enquiries continue.