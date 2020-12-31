Police commander urges Londoners to celebrate New Year's Eve at home

Published: 9:45 AM December 31, 2020

People are urged to stay at home to welcome in 2021. There will be no fireworks display in central London. - Credit: PA

It's usually the biggest party of the year, but police are appealing for everyone to stay home this evening and say they have a detailed policing plan in place.

There will be no fireworks display in central London this year and there is a reduced service on some transport routes. People breaching regulations could face hefty fines.

Commander Paul Brogden, leading this year’s operation, said the public can expect to see officers across the capital, supporting communities and focusing strongly on those intent on breaching and ignoring the guidance put in place to keep everyone safe.

Met Police officers will also be paying attention to parts of London that are experiencing the highest infection rates.

He said: “Please welcome in 2021 from the comfort of your own home instead of being stuck in central London with nothing to see and no easy way of getting home.

“We are still dealing with the stark reality of fighting a deadly virus.

“The public are all too aware that tier 4 restrictions have been put in place to reduce the spread of the virus and to protect the NHS. I would urge everyone to exercise caution, listen to government advice and celebrate the new year in the comfort of their own homes, not the homes of family and friends.

“As we have throughout the year, if we become aware of planned events that breach Covid regulations, we will engage with organisers or venues to make them fully aware of the legal consequences and encourage them to cancel. Failure to cancel such events, like unlicensed music events, will likely see the organiser facing a very significant fine.

“Although the New Year is almost upon us, now is not the time for complacency or to meet with others and hold parties of any kind.

“If people insist on gathering and breaching regulations, then officers will attend and encourage people to disperse. Where necessary, enforcement action, including fines starting at £100 and working their way up to £10,000, will be considered.”

The operational activity will also oversee any demonstrations planned. Organisers are reminded that they must comply with regulations on organising and attending an assembly as well as their submitted risk assessment.

For more information on travelling within London, see the Transport for London website.