Police officers injured in Rainham

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 4:28 PM May 19, 2021   
Police vehicles attend the Orchard Village estate in Rainham today (May 19).

Police vehicles attend the Orchard Village estate in Rainham today (May 19). - Credit: Michael Deon Burton

Police officers suffered injuries after an incident on the Orchard Village estate in Rainham.

The Met and London Ambulance Service were called to the estate at 11.45am today (May 19) and found three police officers and a member of the public injured.

The officers had minor injuries, a Met spokesperson said.

They added: "A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to an east London police station.

"Prior to this incident, an officer was making a planned arrest at an address in the same area and was then assaulted. 

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Metropolitan Police
Rainham News

