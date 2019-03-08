Romford arrest viral video: Police officer served with criminal notice in relation to his use of force when arresting 17-year-old

The independent police watchdog has confirmed an officer has been served with a criminal notice after footage of him arresting a 17-year-old went viral in April.

The Metropolitan Police had previously confirmed that police officers were on patrol in Heath Park Road on Monday, April 22, when they found reason to stop and search two teenagers under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The police said that after a struggle, a 17-year-old boy was detained by an officer and reportedly found in possession of Class B drugs.

Footage showing a police officer hitting a 17-year-old in handcuffs with a baton was widely circulated on social media.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been investigating the incident.

"Our independent investigation into the arrest of two teenagers in Romford on Easter Monday is making good progress and we met with the boys' family this week to update them," said an IOPC spokesman.

"Several independent witness to the interaction between two police officers and the boys have been interviewed.

"Two officers have been served with notices informing them they are being investigated.

"One officer has been served with a criminal notice in relation to their use of force while the other has been served a notice of gross misconduct for their rationale to initiate the stop and search.

"The serving of a notice does not mean that misconduct or criminal charges will necessarily follow."

Following the incident the 17-year-old was arrested suspicion of possession with intent to supply and obstruction of a drugs search, and he was later released under investigation.

A second teenager, aged 14, was also arrested.

He was arrested on suspicion of obstruction and assault of a police officer, and was also released under investigation.

A petition calling for the suspension of the police officer in the video has received more than 29,300 signatures.