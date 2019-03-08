Police make 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Dagenham, Ilford and Havering

Dawn raids at 50 properties across east London have resulted in police seizing a variety of drugs, cash and weapons.

Operation Linstock saw police target individuals known to be dealing drugs with a number of early morning raids on Wednesday, October 10 and Thursday, October 10.

The warrants resulted in the arrest of 43 suspects and searches being conducted at 50 properties in Ilford, Dagenham, Havering and other addresses in east London.

Suspects were arrested on suspicion of various crimes including possession of a firearm, possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and the supply of Class A drugs.

Nineteen people have since been charged with drug related offences.

Officers seized a significant number of mobile phones, cash, drugs, documentation and weapons.

Operation Linstock has been ongoing for a number of months with police gathering evidence against key suspects to support the investigations before the arrests were made.

Det Supt Jamie Piscopo of the Met's East Area Command Unit said: "We work night and day to identify and pursue offenders who bring and commit crime that blights law abiding communities.

"While we continue to seek reductions in violence as a priority, the associated crime that goes with the supply and use of drugs can seriously affect the standard of living for the people living and working in a particular area and the operational activity in the last two days is a response to those concerns.

"Of course, there isn't a single action that can eradicate the trade in illegal drugs completely from a particular area, but we can, and will, continue to disrupt and apprehend those trading in misery in Redbridge."

Police are continuing to work with borough partners to reduce the negative effects of drug dealing for those who live, work and are raising families in Redbridge.

If you have information about someone who is dealing drugs, carrying a knife, or is exploiting children by involving them in crime and don't want to speak to police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any young people who have either information about drug dealing or violence, can visitfearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.

Their IP address will not be traced.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.