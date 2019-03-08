Search

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

PUBLISHED: 06:38 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:05 29 May 2019

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Two men have been stabbed and a further three men have been taken to hospital following an incident in Romford.

The Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to a stretch of the A12 Eastern Avenue near the North Street subway at 9.46pm last night (Tuesday, May 28).

Five men in their 20s were taken to hospital. One of the men who was stabbed was originally thought to be in a potentially life threatening condition, however his condition is now known to be not critical.

You may also want to watch:

Another man received a minor stab wound.

A number of arrests have been made in connection with the inquiries and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances which led to the men being injured.

Originally it was stated that four men were taken to hospital, however five men were taken to hospital and three of the five men had minor injuries which are now not believed to be stab wounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 and quote CAD8152/28May.

People can also call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

