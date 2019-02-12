Search

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

PUBLISHED: 15:54 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 26 February 2019

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

A police investigation has been into the death of a man in Elm Park last week.

At around 9.40pm on Wednesday, February 20, officers on patrol were flagged down by members of the public after a man was found injured at the junction of South End Road and Coronation Road.

From speaking to witnesses at the scene it was reported the man had fallen.

The London Ambulance Service attended and the man, believed to be 80 years old, and he was taken to hospital but subsequently died.

Next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and revealed the man had suffered injuries which could have been consistent with a road traffic collision.

Today (Tuesday, February 26) the coroner requested police further investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

A scene has now been put in place at Maybank Avenue.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

