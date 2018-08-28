Police launch appeal for information after man and woman found dead in Rainham home

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found. Archant

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s homicide division are investigating after two people were found dead at an address in Rainham.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to Lower Mardyke Avenue by London Ambulance Service paramedics at 07.50am today (Friday, 4 January), after a man, aged 51 and a woman, aged 39, were found unresponsive.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

At this early stage the deaths are being treated as unexplained.

The Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command investigate lead by Det Ch Insp Paul Considine.

He said: “At this very early stage we are piecing together our understanding of how the man and woman came to be injured and we would like to thank those members of the public who we have spoken to us as part of our enquiries thus far.

“We are ensuring that their next of kin are being fully supported at his most difficult of times.

“If you heard or saw anything that seemed out of place or of concern between the hours of 10.30pm on Thursday and 8.00am on Friday please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3865, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Enquiries continue.