Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police Archant

Two people have been interviewed under caution in relation to the death of a seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harvey Tyrrell died after an incident at the King Harold Pub in Station Road on Tuesday, September 11 in 2018.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 5.20pm to the Harold Wood pub where Harvey was found unresponsive.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6.30pm.

A special post-mortem examination took place on Thursday, September 13 and the cause of death has now been confirmed as electrocution.

Two people have been interviewed under caution in relation to the investigation into Harvey’s death, including a 70-year-old man on Wednesday, September 12 last year and a 72-year-old man was interviewed on Friday, January 11, 2019.

A file on the incident has been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Enquiries continue.