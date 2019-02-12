Search

Police investigating Romford stabbing confirm teen’s injuries not life threatening and urge witnesses to come forward

PUBLISHED: 10:54 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 27 February 2019

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Police investigating a stabbing in Romford town centre last night have confirmed the victim is in a stable condition in hospital as they continue to appeal for information on the brutal attack.

Police and paramedics were called to Victoria Road at 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 26).

There, they discovered an 18-year-old man had been stabbed.

He was rushed to hospital, and doctors have now confirmed his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A Met Police spokesman said: “We await an update as to his condition.

“No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

“Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6191/26feb.

“To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

