Police investigating after car completely overturns in Rainham crash

PUBLISHED: 08:38 28 December 2018

A car completely overturned in Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham, last night: Photo: David Vaz

A driver miraculously escaped uninjured after their car was left completely overturned following a crash in Rainham last night (Thursday, December 27).

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to Chery Tree Lane at around 11.15pm, where they discovered the car badly damaged and entirely on its roof.

Officers attended the scene, but fortunately there were no reported injuries.

At this stage, investigators do not believe that any other vehicles were involved.

Enquiries continue.

The road was briefly closed while emergency services responded to the incident.

Anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding the crash can call the police on 101.

