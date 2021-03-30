News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police 'stood down' after suspected WWII weapon found in Romford

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:36 PM March 30, 2021    Updated: 7:06 PM March 30, 2021
Mashiters Walk in Romford

Police were called to Mashiters Walk in Romford shortly after 2pm. - Credit: Google

Roads were closed in Romford today after a suspected Second World War weapon was found.

A Met spokesperson said police were called to Mashiters Walk, Romford, shortly before 2pm today (Tuesday, March 30) to reports of "suspected Second World War ordnance".

Surrounding roads were closed off while specialist officers investigated.

However, they have now been "stood down", a spokesperson said, when the item was "found to pose no risk".

