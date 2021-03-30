Police 'stood down' after suspected WWII weapon found in Romford

Published: 5:36 PM March 30, 2021 Updated: 7:06 PM March 30, 2021

Police were called to Mashiters Walk in Romford shortly after 2pm. - Credit: Google

Roads were closed in Romford today after a suspected Second World War weapon was found.

A Met spokesperson said police were called to Mashiters Walk, Romford, shortly before 2pm today (Tuesday, March 30) to reports of "suspected Second World War ordnance".

Surrounding roads were closed off while specialist officers investigated.

However, they have now been "stood down", a spokesperson said, when the item was "found to pose no risk".