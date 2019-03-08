Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a "potential kidnap" in Harold Hill.

Residents reported seeing a heavy police presence at the top of Harrow Crescent leading into Keats Avenue on Tuesday, October 22.

Police were called at 6.35pm to Keats Avenue and are treating the incident as a potential kidnap.

A Met police spokeswoman said: "For operational reasons we are unable to provide further details at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing."