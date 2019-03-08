Search

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 07:52 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 23 October 2019

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a "potential kidnap" in Harold Hill.

Residents reported seeing a heavy police presence at the top of Harrow Crescent leading into Keats Avenue on Tuesday, October 22.

Police were called at 6.35pm to Keats Avenue and are treating the incident as a potential kidnap.

A Met police spokeswoman said: "For operational reasons we are unable to provide further details at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

