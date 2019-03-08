Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police appeal for witnesses following disturbance at Romford’s Slug & Lettuce with Dagenham man

PUBLISHED: 16:37 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 22 March 2019

Police were called to reports of an incident at The Slug and Lettuce in South Street, Romford on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Ken Mears

Police were called to reports of an incident at The Slug and Lettuce in South Street, Romford on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

Police have launched an investigation into reports of an assault at Romford’s Slug & Lettuce.

After being refused entry into the pub in South Street on Saturday, March 16, a 26-year-old man claims he was assaulted.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to a disturbance at the Slug & Lettuce between a member of the public and door staff.

“There is an ongoing investigation and police have been in contact with the victim and the Slug and Lettuce have cooperated with the investigation.

“Should anyone have witnessed the incident please call 101 and quote Crime Ref 5404448/19.”

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman added that they were called to reports of an incident at 10.39pm where they treated a man and took him to hospital.

A spokeswoman from the pub, said: “We confirm in order to comply with our licensing regulations a man was refused entry to Slug & Lettuce and having become aggressive towards our contracted door staff was restrained and asked to leave the premises.

“We have fully co-operated with the police and supplied CCTV to assist their investigation, however understand no further action is being taken.”

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Connor storms to Brentwood half victory for Havering

Retiring Havering pair derek and Ann Drew with new club president Claire Brennan

Raiders forward Pitchley buzzing for Bees play-off test

JJ Pitchley (centre) celebrates with Raiders team-mates after a goal against Peterborough last weekend (pic John Scott)

Daggers attacker Reynolds joins Chelmsford on loan as forward looks for game-time

Lamar Reynolds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss Stimson hails rival and former O’s striker Cureton for big impact

George Nicholas for Potters Bar Town battles with Lewwis Spence for AFC Hornchurch. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists