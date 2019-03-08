Police appeal for witnesses following disturbance at Romford’s Slug & Lettuce with Dagenham man

Police were called to reports of an incident at The Slug and Lettuce in South Street, Romford on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

Police have launched an investigation into reports of an assault at Romford’s Slug & Lettuce.

After being refused entry into the pub in South Street on Saturday, March 16, a 26-year-old man claims he was assaulted.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to a disturbance at the Slug & Lettuce between a member of the public and door staff.

“There is an ongoing investigation and police have been in contact with the victim and the Slug and Lettuce have cooperated with the investigation.

“Should anyone have witnessed the incident please call 101 and quote Crime Ref 5404448/19.”

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman added that they were called to reports of an incident at 10.39pm where they treated a man and took him to hospital.

A spokeswoman from the pub, said: “We confirm in order to comply with our licensing regulations a man was refused entry to Slug & Lettuce and having become aggressive towards our contracted door staff was restrained and asked to leave the premises.

“We have fully co-operated with the police and supplied CCTV to assist their investigation, however understand no further action is being taken.”