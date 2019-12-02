Police cordon in Harold Hill after man found with stab injuries in Erith

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning.

A man believed to be the victim of an incident in Harold Hill was found with stab injuries in Erith.

Police were called at 5am on Monday, December 2 to reports of an altercation in Dudley Road.

Officers attended but no victims or suspects were found at the scene in Harold Hill.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Officers carried out enquiries and found a man, aged in his 30s, suspected to be the victim in a car park in James Watt Way, Erith, suffering from stab injuries and a head injury.

"He has been taken to a south London hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS)."

The LAS took the man to a major trauma centre as a priority. His injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 839/02DEC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.