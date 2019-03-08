Collier Row's Barnado's charity shop victim of 'devastating' break-in

Barnado's in Collier Row, was broken into for the second time within a year. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A charity shop is once again "shocked and saddened" after it was broken into for the second time in just under a year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at Barnado's in Collier Row Road, Collier Row, which has been open for around 13 years, couldn't believe it when they saw on the morning of Monday, May 6, that the back door to the charity shop which raises money for vulnerable children and young people, had been smashed in.

Fortunately, no money was taken but a number of items had been damaged or taken.

Police were called to the shop at around 8.30am the following day.

Area business manager Diane Green said: "We were shocked and saddened to discover that our store in Collier Row was broken into late on Sunday, May 5.

You may also want to watch:

"A large quantity of donated stock, including clothes and toys were taken and the store received significant damage which prevented trading the following day.

"The intruders were unsuccessful in making off with the shop's safe, however they caused considerable damage to the till which has needed to be replaced.

"This is the second time in recent years the store has been broken into and it's devastating to know that criminals would target a charity shop which is here to help support the most vulnerable children and young people in society.

"We really appreciate the support of our local community and we are always in need of new volunteers for the store as well as donated pre-loved items."

At this stage, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

The investigation into the incident.