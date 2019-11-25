Search

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald's leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

PUBLISHED: 17:15 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 25 November 2019

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

A 19-year-old from Tower Hamlets was in hospital for four days after he was punched by a security guard at a Romford McDonald's.

Police are investigating an incident that happened outside McDonalds in South Street, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Tommy Mason from Poplar had just left Atik in South Street with his girlfriend in the early hours of Sunday, November 17, when he saw a fight taking place outside the club.

He claims a security guard from McDonald's tried to stop his girlfriend from filming the incident, and when Tommy stepped between the security guard and his girlfriend, the security guard punched Tommy.

His mum, Rebecca Cooke, said: "[The security guard] punched him so hard in his right cheek that he knocked him out before he even hit the floor.

"[Tommy] has a fractured skull, facial deformities and frontal lobe bruising from the ricochet of his head hitting the pavement."

Tommy was treated by a medic at the scene but didn't go to hospital until later in the day on Sunday.

"Because he left it longer before he went to the hospital, he had to stay longer at the hospital to wait for swelling on his brain to go down," said Rebecca.

"He's not himself and he's very nervous. He's normally a very quiet boy.

"He told me he wishes that he never went out, but he also doesn't want this to happen to anyone else."

Police from the East Area Command Unit confirmed that an incident took place outside McDonald's and said that the investigation was ongoing.

Rebecca added: "I want McDonald's to take responsibility for the kind of people that they are employing.

"I don't think it should be open at 3am in the morning at a time when it's known to be troublesome in that area."

McDonald's told the Recorder that the incident happened outside of the fast food restaurant and did not involve any of its customers or staff members.

A spokesman said: "We are aware of the incident and are assisting police with their enquiries.

"The individual in question works for an external security company and will not be on duty at any of our restaurants while the investigation is ongoing."

Romford Wetherspoon's pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Police release CCTV after passenger's bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Collier Row 11-year-old raises £1,600 for the Little Princess Trust

Lily-May, 11, from Romford raised more than £1,600 by having her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Esther Hammans

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

