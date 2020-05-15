Hundreds of police hit London streets today in day of action

The Met is gearing up for a day of action today (Saturday, May 16) with hundreds of special constables and volunteers hitting the streets to support their local communities.

More than 420 special constables and 120 volunteers will be on duty across London carrying out various policing tasks, including community engagement, patrolling in parks, doing weapons sweeps and distributing crime prevention leaflets.

The special constables will also be undertaking arrest and warrant enquiries.

This is possible thanks to the 1,005 volunteers who have signed up since the beginning of the pandemic and the response from the Met’s special constables who have given more than 100,000 hours of their time in March and April to help respond to coronavirus and keep London safe.

A number of the volunteers are people furloughed from the aviation, security, construction and the hospitality industry.

Metropolitan Special Constabulary Assistant Chief Officer James Deller, who will be working with the volunteers, said: “Saturday will see the biggest operation our special constables and volunteers have undertaken in order to support and reassure Londoners during this pandemic. Their work and dedication over the last few months has been simply outstanding.

“The specials and volunteers will be out and about across London, from Hendon to Hyde Park to Bexleyheath to Forest Gate. They will carry out weapons sweeps, patrols, leafletting and other policing duties. Their contribution to the Met, especially during the current Covid-19 challenges, is absolutely essential in keeping our communities safe.”

Volunteer Lucian Fernando, who also helps his local NHS with patient transport, will be out in Tower Hamlets. He said: “I joined the Met as a volunteer a few months ago to help out the police during the coronavirus. I have been interested in police work and the current situation made me sign up and contribute. I do one or two volunteering shifts a week leafletting or patrolling and will join the other volunteers.”