Knife crime in east London: Government gives police greater stop and search powers

Police have been given greater stop and search powers following an increase in knife crime in Havering and Redbridge. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Police have been given greater stop and search powers to tackle knife crime following a number of stabbings in Havering and Redbridge.

The Home Secretary Sajid Javid, announced that he would be making it easier for officers to stop and search people in Sunday, March 31.

He said: “The police are on the front line in the battle against serious violence and it’s vital we give them the right tools to do their jobs.

“Stop and search is a hugely effective power when it comes to disrupting crime, taking weapons off our streets and keeping us safe.

“That’s why we are making it simpler for police in areas particularly affected by serious violence to use Section 60 and increasing the number of officers who can authorise the power.”

Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act empowers officers to stop and search anyone in a designated area without needing reasonable grounds for suspicions if serious violence is involved.

The news comes after the fatal stabbing of Jodie Chesney, 17, in a Harold Hill park on Friday, March 1.

Two weeks later, a teenager was stabbed outside the Havering College of Further and Higher Education campus in Harold Hill on March 19.

A man in his 20s was stabbed in Barkingside High Street on Saturday, March 23 and another 20-year-old man, Ché Morrison, was stabbed to death near Ilford Station on Tuesday, February 26.

Commissioner of the Met police, Cressida Dick said: “In the last 18 months we have increased the use of our powers under section 60 to prevent further violence from taking place.

“We are combining this with communication and engagement, so the public feel informed and supportive of our enforcement activities to tackle violent crime.”

The changes will apply to seven police forces who collectively account for more than 60 per cent of total national knife crime including London, West Midlands, Merseyside, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, South Wales and Greater Manchester.