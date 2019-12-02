Search

Police dog van crashes with car in Collier Row

PUBLISHED: 12:49 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 02 December 2019

A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Dave Alan Johnson

A police dog van was involved in a collision in Collier Row this morning.

A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Mark Stephen WarrenA police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Mark Stephen Warren

Chase Cross Road was temporarily closed after a police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta at the junction of Chase Cross Road and Faircross Avenue at around 10am on Monday, December 2.

A police dog was checked over by a vet as a precaution but was not injured.

The London Ambulance Service attended the scene but no one required hospital treatment.

