Police dog van crashes with car in Collier Row
PUBLISHED: 12:49 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 02 December 2019
A police dog van was involved in a collision in Collier Row this morning.
A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Mark Stephen Warren
Chase Cross Road was temporarily closed after a police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta at the junction of Chase Cross Road and Faircross Avenue at around 10am on Monday, December 2.
A police dog was checked over by a vet as a precaution but was not injured.
The London Ambulance Service attended the scene but no one required hospital treatment.