Police officers called to burglary discover cannabis farm in empty Romford house
PUBLISHED: 17:04 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 30 May 2019
Archant
Police officers called to reports of a burglary at a house in Romford instead discovered the property they had been called to was operating as a cannabis farm.
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called at 8.33am yesterday (Wednesday, May 29) to Brentwood Road, after neighbours reported suspicious activity which they believed was a burglary in progress.
The spokeswoman confirmed to the Recorder: "Officers attended and found a quantity of cannabis plants inside the building.
You may also want to watch:
"No-one was found to be at the location."
Officers continue to investigate, but no arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information on the property should contact police on 101.