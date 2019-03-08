Search

Police officers called to burglary discover cannabis farm in empty Romford house

PUBLISHED: 17:04 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 30 May 2019

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Brentwood Road, Romford, and instead discovered a cannabis farm in an empty house. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Brentwood Road, Romford, and instead discovered a cannabis farm in an empty house. Picture: Paul Bennett

Archant

Police officers called to reports of a burglary at a house in Romford instead discovered the property they had been called to was operating as a cannabis farm.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called at 8.33am yesterday (Wednesday, May 29) to Brentwood Road, after neighbours reported suspicious activity which they believed was a burglary in progress.

The spokeswoman confirmed to the Recorder: "Officers attended and found a quantity of cannabis plants inside the building.

"No-one was found to be at the location."

Officers continue to investigate, but no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information on the property should contact police on 101.

Most Read

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze in London Road on Friday night. Picture: Kayleigh Walker

Jordan Douherty murder: 17-year-old sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for killing boy by Collier Row community centre

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

