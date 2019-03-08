Police officers called to burglary discover cannabis farm in empty Romford house

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Brentwood Road, Romford, and instead discovered a cannabis farm in an empty house. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

Police officers called to reports of a burglary at a house in Romford instead discovered the property they had been called to was operating as a cannabis farm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called at 8.33am yesterday (Wednesday, May 29) to Brentwood Road, after neighbours reported suspicious activity which they believed was a burglary in progress.

The spokeswoman confirmed to the Recorder: "Officers attended and found a quantity of cannabis plants inside the building.

You may also want to watch:

"No-one was found to be at the location."

Officers continue to investigate, but no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information on the property should contact police on 101.