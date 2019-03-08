Police cordon in place for nearly 24 hours after man is hit by car in Romford

A man in his 40s was hit by a car in Logan Mews, Romford on Wednesday, July 31 at around 4.15pm. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A police investigation into a hit and run in Romford town centre saw officers close a road for almost 24 hours.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a man in his 40s was hit by a car in Logan Mews on Wednesday, July 31 at around 4.15pm.

The car then drove off from the scene.

A cordon was put in place, however police began closing the scene at around 2pm on Thursday, August 1.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital for treatment and his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.