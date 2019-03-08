Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police officers taped off a bus stop in Rush Green last night after discovering a man in the street who had suffered a head injury.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called at 21 minutes past midnight to Rush Green Road, Romford.

A spokeswoman added: "Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended. At the scene a male, aged 30s, had suffered a head injury.

"The injured male was taken by LAS to an east London hospital where he is being treated. We await an update on his condition.

"There have been no arrests.

"Enquiries continue."

The Metropolitan Police has not currently released any further details on how the man sustained his injury.

Residents nearby reported seeing police investigators in the road early on Wednesday morning.

The bus stop was briefly closed while emergency services responded to the incident.