Harold Wood crash: Police investigating fatal eight-car collision urge witnesses to come forward

PUBLISHED: 21:23 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:28 20 February 2020

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Police have confirmed that a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s were killed in an eight-car crash in Harold Wood this lunch time as they urged anyone with dashcam footage of the fatal incident to come forward.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to reports of a serious collision in Squirrels Heath Road, near the A127 junction, at 1.17pm on Thursday, February 20.

Police, the London Fire Brigade and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended.

At the scene, police investigators have now confirmed that eight vehicles had been in collision.

Firefighters freed a number of people from their vehicles.

The two people who died - man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s - were pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. None are in a life threatening condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 3570/20FEB.

